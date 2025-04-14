Hockey India announces 26 member Women squad for upcoming Australia tour

Hockey India today announced the 26 member Indian Women’s team squad for the upcoming tour of Australia, scheduled to take place from April 26 to May 4 at the Perth Hockey Stadium. The five-match series will see India face Australia A in the first two games, followed by three matches against the senior Australian team.

The squad will be led by dynamic midfielder Salima Tete, with experienced forward Navneet Kaur serving as vice-captain. Seasoned goalkeeper Savita and young talent Bichu Devi Kharibam will share responsibilities between the posts.

The tour will serve as a crucial preparatory assignment ahead of the team’s European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, set to be held in June.