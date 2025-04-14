Archery World Cup: Dhiraj Bommadevara clinches individual Bronze for India

In Archery, India’s Dhiraj Bommadevara clinched a bronze medal at the Archery World Cup 2025 in Florida, USA, this morning. Dhiraj defeated Andres Temino Mediel in the Men’s Individual Recurve event with a scoreline of 6-4. This also marked Dhiraj’s second medal of the tournament.

With this win, India concluded its Archery World Cup campaign with a total of four medals, one gold, one silver, and two bronze. The Indian team finished fourth in the overall medal tally.

