In Athletics, India’s Shourya Ambure clinched the bronze medal in the Under-18 Women’s 100 metre Hurdles at the Asian Youth Championships in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. The 15-year-old clocked 13.80 seconds to secure a spot on the podium, marking her second consecutive personal best in as many days.

Bao Yinyin of China won the gold with a time of 13.71 seconds, while fellow Chinese athlete He Yihui secured the silver with a time of 13.76 seconds.