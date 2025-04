In Tennis, Rohan Bopanna of India and Ben Shelton of the United States were eliminated from the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Bavarian International Championships in Munich, Germany today. The pair lost in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, to Sander Gillé of Belgium and Jan Zieliński of Poland.

Earlier in the Pre-quarterfinal, Bopanna and Shelton defeated the fourth seeds, Jamie Murray of the United Kingdom and Rajeev Ram of the United States, in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3.