Women Cricket: India beat West Indies by 115 runs in second ODI

In Women’s Cricket, India thrashed the West Indies by 115 runs in the second ODI at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara last evening. With this win, India clinched the three-match series 2-NIL with one game to spare.

Opting to bat first, India scored mammoth total of 358 runs for loss of 5 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. For India, Harleen Deol scored her maiden ton with 115 runs in 103 balls. While co-skipper Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal and Jemimah Rodrigues scored fifties to post a huge total on the scoreboard.

In response, the West Indies struggled against the Women in Blue and were bowled out for just 243 runs in 46.2 overs. Priya Mishra led the Indian bowling attack by taking three wickets.

While Deepti Sharma, Pratika Rawal, and Titas Sadhu claimed two wickets each. Harleen Deol was adjudged the Player of the Match. Earlier in the first ODI, India had defeated the visitors by 211 runs. The third and final match of the series will be played on Friday.