Cricket: Jasprit Bumrah Equals Ashwin’s Record in ICC Test Bowling Rankings with 904 Points

Dec 25, 2024
India’s leading fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, has achieved a remarkable feat in the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings. He has reached 904 rating points, equalling the highest rating ever achieved by an Indian bowler. This record was previously held by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. According to the ICC, Bumrah has the chance to surpass this record during the Melbourne Test beginning tomorrow.

Bumrah’s outstanding performance in Brisbane, where he took 9 wickets for 94 runs, has solidified his top position in the Test Bowling Rankings. This performance earned him 14 rating points.

