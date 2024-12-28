The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi Meets World Chess Champion Gukesh D, Praises His Determination and Dedication

Dec 29, 2024
Chess champion Gukesh D met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. In a social media post, the Prime Minister lauded Gukesh D’s determination and dedication, saying that his confidence was truly inspiring. He mentioned that Gukesh’s prediction of becoming the youngest world champion has now clearly come true, thanks to his own efforts.   

The Prime Minister also remarked that Gukesh embodies calmness and humility. Upon winning, he remained composed, basking in his glory while fully understanding how to process this hard-earned victory. The Prime Minister shared that his conversation with Gukesh today revolved around the transformative potential of yoga and meditation. Complimenting Gukesh’s parents for their unwavering support, Mr. Modi emphasised that parents play a pivotal role in the success of every athlete.

