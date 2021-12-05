Gujarat reports first Omicron case in Jamnagar

AMN

In Gujarat, the first case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been reported in Jamnagar. According to the official sources, a 72-year-old man returned from Zimbabwe tested positive to the new variant. He is being treated in an isolated ward of the government hospital in Jamnagar.

AIR correspondent reports, According to sources, three persons of Indian origin came to Jamnagar from Zimbabwe to attend a social function last week.

The 72-year-old person had a complaint of fever and coughing and he was tested Covid positive on 29th November. His samples were sent to Pune’s national institute of virology for genome sequencing and the result came on Saturday.

Sources said that this person was being treated as an Omicron suspect from day one. Other persons including family members have been tested negative. However, they all are kept in home isolation.