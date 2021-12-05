Cyclone Jawad weakens into deep depression

AMN

Several parts of Odisha have experienced rainfall of varying degrees since yesterday due to the impact of the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. India meteorological department has said that the cyclone Jawad has weakened into a deep depression and further into a depression by last evening.

AIR correspondent reports, The forecast says that it will reach near the Puri coast in Odisha as a depression around noon today. Due to its impact, the entire stretch of sky over the coastal belt of the state is laden with dense clouds that are pouring down at a few places as in capital Bhubaneswar now.

Even as the depression advances towards Odisha coast, it may cause widespread rainfall along with intense rainfall at a couple of places over the coastal districts.

Accordingly, the local administration of all coastal districts are fully geared up to face any challenge thrown up by the oceanic vagary.

The administration of districts like Puri have already evacuated people from low-lying and vulnerable areas to safer places, apprehending local inundation. Fishermen have been advised against any venture into the rough sea for today.