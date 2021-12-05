MoS for I&B Dr. L Murugan to be Chief Guest of ‘SHE Short Film Festival’ award function in Thiruvananthapuram today

AMN

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Fisheries Dr. L Murugan who is on a day’s visit to Kerala today will be the Chief Guest, of the “SHE Short Film Festival” award function in Thiruvananthapuram this evening.

The SHE (Strength Honour Empowerment) festival recognises the talent in the field of short films dedicated to women empowerment.

The award function will be held at 5.30 in the evening in Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram and will be attended by famous film personalities and other dignitaries.