Maharashtra’s first Omicron case detected in Thane district

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that considering the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant, people in the state should remain vigilant and continue the covid appropriate behaviour but should not panic after the first case of Omicron was found in Thane district of the state.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that after the initial reports about the new variant it is expected to be less dangerous and has not affected the patients as the earlier variants and the patients were not required ICU or Oxygen supply.

But WHO is studying the variant and after their detailed study the protocol prepared by the ICMR will be implemented. He said that people should not panic but should not lower their guard and continue to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

He also appealed that people should immediately report about the travellers who have arrived in the state from at-risk countries and immediately give their swabs if they have come in contact with such travellers.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has also appealed the same to the citizens of Mumbai.

