Security forces arrests LeT terrorist in J&k’s Budgam, arms & ammunition recovered

WEB DESK

In the Kashmir valley, security forces arrested an active terrorist in Budgam and recovered arms & ammunition from his possession.

On a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in Poshkar area of Budgam, Police along with 62 Rashtriya Rifles & 79 Bn CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area. During the search operation, the joint team arrested an active terrorist linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). He has been identified as Abdul Hameed Nath resident of Pethzanigam Beerwah in Budgam district.

Incriminating materials including a pistol and 01 magazines, 05 pistol rounds, and 01 Chinese grenades were recovered from his possession. As per police records, he was active since February 2021.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him and an investigation has been initiated.