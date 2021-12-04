Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated
Prez, MPs pay tribute to Dr Rajendra Prasad on his Birth Anniversary
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un warns of ‘very giant struggle’ next year to boost different sectors: State media
18 of 16000 fliers from at-risk nations test positive: Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Dec 2021 07:30:47      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to dedicate several development projects in Gorakhpur on Dec 7

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on 7th December and dedicate to the nation development projects worth over nine thousand 600 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation, the Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant, whose foundation stone was laid by him on 22nd July 2016. Lying shut for more than 30 years, it has been revived and built at a cost of around eight thousand 600 crore rupees. The driving force behind the revival of the Fertilizer Plant is the vision of the Prime Minister to achieve self-sufficiency in production of urea.

The Gorakhpur Plant will make available 12.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes per annum indigenous neem coated Urea production. It will help prove to be of immense benefit for the farmers of Purvanchal region and adjoining areas by meeting their demand for Urea fertilizer. It will also boost the overall economic growth of the region.

The project has been set up under the aegis of Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited, HURL, which is a Joint Venture Company of National Thermal Power Corporation, Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Fertilizer Corporation of India and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited and is working towards reviving Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni Fertilizer Plants.

The work for the Gorakhpur Plant has been executed by M/s Toyo Engineering Corporation, Japan and Toyo Engineering India Private Limited Consortium with Technology or licensors as KBR, USA For Ammonia and Toyo, Japan For Urea. This project has the world’s highest Prilling Tower of 149.2 Meter. It also consists of India’s first air-operated Rubber Dam and Blast Proof Control Room to enhance safety aspects.

Mr Modi will also dedicate to the nation the fully functional complex of AIIMS, Gorakhpur which has been built at a cost of over one thousand crore rupees. The foundation stone for the complex was laid by the Prime Minister on 22nd July 2016. It has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up as per the vision of the Prime Minister to correct regional imbalances in availability of quality tertiary level healthcare.

The facilities at AIIMS, Gorakhpur include a 750-bed hospital, Medical college, Nursing college, AYUSH Building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, RMRC, Gorakhpur. The Centre has been instrumental in tackling the challenge of Japanese encephalitis or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in the region.

The new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open new horizons of research in areas of Communicable and Non-Communicable diseases as well as help in capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes of the region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Junior Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay India 4-2 to set up title clash with Argentina

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubneshwar Displaying awesome firepower six-time champion Germany overwhelmed hosts In ...

Abhijit Singh Chadha takes one-shot lead over Kartik Sharma, emerges third-round leader at Pune Open Golf

Harpal Singh Bedi Pune, 3 December: Chandigarh’s Abhijit Singh Chadha carded bogey-free six-under 64 to t ...

We will try to play attacking hockey against Germany; India Chief Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi  Bhubaneswar, 2 November:  Chief Coach Graham Reid on Thursday asserted that India wil ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz