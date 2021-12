AMN

AIADMK Party leaders and former Chief Ministers O.Panneerselvam and E. Palanisamy have been elected unopposed as Party Coordinator and Joint Coordinator. According to the announcement by the Party’s organising secretary C.Ponnaiyan today, O.Panneerselvam will continue to be the Party’s Coordinator and E.Palanisami will continue to serve the party as the Joint Coordinator.