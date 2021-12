AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jairam Thakur for securing first place in the country by administering the second dose of Covid vaccine to the targeted eligible citizens in Himachal Pradesh. Mr. Modi said that the people of Himachal Pradesh have presented an exemplary example before the entire country in the fight against COVID. He added that this spirit of people will give new strength to New India in this fight