PM inaugurates multiple projects in Uttarakhand
Indonesian volcano: Residents flee in panic as Mt Semeru volcano erupts, spews huge ash cloud
Cyclone Jawad likely to hit Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Coast today
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2021 11:36:40      انڈین آواز

NMPB, CSIR-CIMAP Lucknow signed MoU to promote production of Medicinal Plants

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In order to promote the production of quality planting material of medicinal plants, National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, (CSIR-CIMAP), Lucknow have signed an MoU today.

Ministry of AYUSH said that the MoU will facilitate development of quality planting material of medicinal plants and herbs identified by NMPB. It will help in establishment of nurseries for quality planting material development, promotion, conservation and cultivation of the appropriate medicinal plants in different agro-climatic zones.

It added that CSIR-CIMAP Lucknow can also undertake research on mass multiplication, agro-technology development, Quality Planting Material generation of selected medicinal plants and herbs.
Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

France beats India 3-1 to bag bronze in Junior Hockey World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi / Bhubaneswar India closed its campaign, as it opened, losing to France 1-3 to finish poo ...

Argentina stuns Germany 4-2 to regain Junior Hockey World Cup after 16-year

Harpal Singh Bedi  Bhubaneswar,5 December:  Riding on penalty corner expert Lautaro Domene's ...

India vs NZ 2nd Test: India leads by 332 runs, Mayank and Cheteshwar end day on 69/0 at stumps

AMN / WEB DESK In the second and final Cricket Test match between India and New Zealand, in Mumbai, on day ...

خبرنامہ

“اردو کے فروغ کیلئے”ہم ایک ہیں

بھوپالاردو کے درپیش حالات کو مدنظر رکھتے ہوئے ”ہم ایک ہیں“ک ...

بھارت کورونا کی نئی قسم اومکرون سے نمٹنے کیلئے پوری طرح تیار ہے: منسکھ مانڈویا

AMN صحت کے مرکزی وزیر ڈاکٹر منسکھ مانڈویا نے کہاہے کہ کورونا ...

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz