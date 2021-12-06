NMPB, CSIR-CIMAP Lucknow signed MoU to promote production of Medicinal Plants

AMN

In order to promote the production of quality planting material of medicinal plants, National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants, (CSIR-CIMAP), Lucknow have signed an MoU today.

Ministry of AYUSH said that the MoU will facilitate development of quality planting material of medicinal plants and herbs identified by NMPB. It will help in establishment of nurseries for quality planting material development, promotion, conservation and cultivation of the appropriate medicinal plants in different agro-climatic zones.

It added that CSIR-CIMAP Lucknow can also undertake research on mass multiplication, agro-technology development, Quality Planting Material generation of selected medicinal plants and herbs.

Related News