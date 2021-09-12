Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Gujarat: BJP calls legislative meet to decide on Vijay Rupani’s successor

The Gujarat BJP has called for a legislative party meeting on Sunday to choose the next chief minister following Vijay Rupani’s resignation from the top post. The party meet is set to be held at BJP headquarters in Ahmedabad at 2 pm.

According to sources, the names of Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel, former Gujarat minister Gordhan Zadafia, and Praful K Patel, Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Lakshadweep, are being considered by the party to succeed Vijay Rupani as the chief minister of Gujarat.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil, whose name was also doing the rounds, told reporters on Saturday, “Vijay Rupani has resigned from his post today. Naturally, there are a lot of names in the media for the new Chief Minister, including mine. I want to make it clear through this video that I am not in any such race.”

All BJP MLAs have been asked to reach the party HQ for the meeting. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel were seen arriving at the BJP office in Gandhinagar on Saturday evening.

