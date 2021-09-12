Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
‘Medicines from the Sky’ project launched

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia has launched the Medicines from the Sky project to send medicines to Primary Health Care Centres using drones. The project was launched at Vikarabad in Telangana. Drones carry a payload of vaccines and other medicines to Public Health Centers under the project. The first sortie was carried out by a drone built by SkyAir Mobility for its Consortium partner Blue Dart Express and delivered a five-kg box of vaccines to a community Health Care Center located 3 kms away.

Speaking about the project, Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Ramarao said life-saving drugs, vaccines and blood could easily be transported to places, beating traffic and other hurdles. The ‘Medicine from the Sky’ project is an initiative of the Government of Telangana led by the emerging technologies wing of state IT department in association with World Economic Forum, NITI Aayog, and HealthNet Global.

