Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today resigned from his post. He submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat. Rupani had completed five years as Gujarat chief minister on August 7 this year.

Speaking to the media after the resignation, Rupani thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for bestowing their trust in him.

Rupani said that he is ready to take any responsibility given by the party leadership.

While the name of the new chief minister has not been announced yet, names of CR Patil, Nitin Patel, Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala are doing rounds for the state’s top post.

Rupani’s resignations comes ahead of Gujarat Assembly Elections due next year. The BJP had performed well in the recently held municipal elections in the state.

With his resignation, Vijay Rupani has become the third BJP chief minister in the country to resign from the post. Earlier, BS Yediyurappa had resigned as Karnataka CM, and Tirath Singh Rawat as well as Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM within a span of four months.

