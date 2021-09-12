Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns
Taliban cancels inauguration ceremony of their newly formed interim govt in Afghanistan
Most religious conversions done during BJP’s tenure: Chhattisgarh CM
India, Australia emphasise to work on shared vision of free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Sep 2021 08:41:23      انڈین آواز

Bhupendra Patel to be next chief minister of Gujarat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel will be the new chief minister of Gujarat. The 59-year-old Patel was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday.

His name was proposed by CM Vijay Rupani, whose resignation from the post on Saturday surprised many. Most of the 112 MLAs of the party in the 182-member Assembly were present at the meeting, BJP sources said. Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by over one lakh votes, the highest winning margin in the 2017 Gujarat polls.

Gujarat Politics: Who is Bhupendra Patel?

Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor on Saturday. His resignation came 15 months before the election to the 182-member Assembly that is due in December 2022. Rupani (65), the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister in December 2017.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to motivate people in areas outside sports

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few are ...

Durand Cup: Luna penalty enables Kerala Blasters to beat Indian Navy

Kolkata,11 September:   Riding on   Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna's 71st-minute spot-ki ...

US Open Tennis: Djokovic defeats Tokyo Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev

In US Open Tennis, Top seed Novak Djokovic defeated Tokyo Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev to set up Summit C ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz