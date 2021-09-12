Bhupendra Patel to be next chief minister of Gujarat

AMN / GANDHINAGAR

BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel will be the new chief minister of Gujarat. The 59-year-old Patel was unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader on Sunday.

His name was proposed by CM Vijay Rupani, whose resignation from the post on Saturday surprised many. Most of the 112 MLAs of the party in the 182-member Assembly were present at the meeting, BJP sources said. Patel won the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by over one lakh votes, the highest winning margin in the 2017 Gujarat polls.

Gujarat Politics: Who is Bhupendra Patel?

Gujarat Chief Minister Rupani submitted his resignation to the Governor on Saturday. His resignation came 15 months before the election to the 182-member Assembly that is due in December 2022. Rupani (65), the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister in December 2017.