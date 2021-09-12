Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns
Taliban cancels inauguration ceremony of their newly formed interim govt in Afghanistan
Most religious conversions done during BJP’s tenure: Chhattisgarh CM
India, Australia emphasise to work on shared vision of free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Sep 2021 08:41:30      انڈین آواز

Gujarat Politics: Who is Bhupendra Patel?

Leave a comment
Published On: By

New Gujarat CM is first time MLA and never held a ministerial post

WEB DESK

The BJP MLA from Ghatlodia constituency,Bhupendra Patel has been named the new chief minister of Gujarat, days after Vijay Rupani resigned from the post in an unprecedented move on Saturday. The decision was taken at the BJP legislative party meeting in Gandhinagar today.

Patel is a first-time MLA who has previously held the positions of president of Memnagar Municipality in Ahmedabad, and the standing committee chairman of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority.

The 59-year-old won the 2017 state assembly polls from Ghatlodia constituency, defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel by a margin of over 1,17,000 votes, the highest winning margin the polls back then.

Bhupendra Patel is considered close to former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel, who won from the seat in 2012 polls and held it before she was appointed Governor. He holds a diploma degree in civil engineering and belongs to the Kadva sub-caste of Patidar community.

Bhupendra Patel’s name was not in the long list of probables being discussed in state political circles and in a way the first term MLA emerged as the dark horse, a political observer was quoted by PTI as saying.

Given that Patel belongs to the influential Patidar community, political experts are looking at the political motive behind his selection as the community has been upset with the BJP and have been demanding that a member of the community be picked for the top post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to motivate people in areas outside sports

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few are ...

Durand Cup: Luna penalty enables Kerala Blasters to beat Indian Navy

Kolkata,11 September:   Riding on   Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna's 71st-minute spot-ki ...

US Open Tennis: Djokovic defeats Tokyo Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev

In US Open Tennis, Top seed Novak Djokovic defeated Tokyo Olympic Champion Alexander Zverev to set up Summit C ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz