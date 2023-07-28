Govt plans to include young children in formal education system: Education Minister

WEB DESK

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the government has planned to include young children from the age of three to eight in the formal education system.

In an interview with AIR News, the education minister said that after NEP the recommendations were made and the new teaching and learning material has been prepared. Speaking about the curriculum, the minister said, On the eve of the anniversary of the New Education Policy.

