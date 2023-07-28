इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jul 2023 01:53:17      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

SC extends ED chief’s term till Sept 15 in ‘national interest’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Agencies

The Supreme Court Thursday allowed Sanjay Kumar Mishra to continue as the director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till September 15, instead of the earlier July 31 deadline.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said it was granting the extension in “larger public and national interest” but that Mishra would cease to remain ED chief from the midnight of September 15.

The Centre had on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking a tenure extension for Mishra till October 15.

Before this, the Supreme Court had declared the two tenure extensions granted to Mishra beyond September 8, 2021 as “not valid in law”.

When it approached the SC again requesting an urgent hearing, the government, through Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta informed a Justice BR Gavai-led Bench that it was “compelled to approach” the “court seeking extension of the date up to 15.10.2023…in view of the ongoing FATF review, which is at a critical stage where submissions on effectiveness have been made on 21.07.2023 and on-site visit is scheduled to be conducted in November 2023”.

In a plea filed seeking modification of the top court’s July 11 verdict, the Centre reasoned that the court had earlier permitted Mishra an extension of tenure given the government’s concerns over the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart