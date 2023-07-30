8 killed in explosion in a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri district

AMN / CHENNAI

At least eight people including three women were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Pazhayapettai in Krishnagiri Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu Saturday. Police said, the sudden explosion that occurred in the firecracker manufacturing godown left many injured.

Due to the impact of the explosion, houses and some shops near the unit were damaged. Police, and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the affected.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin expressed grief over the death of the eight people and also announced a solatium of 3 lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased. In a statement, he also announced a compensation of One lakh rupees each to those who suffered injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and 50,000 rupees each for those who sustained minor injuries. The compensation will be released from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.