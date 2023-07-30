As Opposition’s delegation landed in Manipur, Guv visits relief camp, hands over cheque to victims

To show her deepest sympathy to the two ‘sisters’ whose modesty were outraged publicly by an unruly mob on May 4, the Governor personally met them and handed a cheque of Rs 10 lakh each to their families.

AMN/ IMPHAL

As the 21-member delegation was on its way to violence-hit Manipur, state governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday visited a relief camp in Churachandpur, which was the epicentre of the ethnic clashes, to extend her support and solidarity to the affected people.

She also met the two ‘sisters’ who were paraded naked in public by an unruly mob on May 4 and handed a cheque of Rs 10 lakh each to their families to show her deepest sympathy, according to the Raj Bhavan.

“The incident has shamed the nation. Their fate would not be forgotten and necessary financial and moral support will be given to them,” she said in a release issued by Raj Bhavan.

According to Raj Bhavan, after touching down at the 36 Assam Rifles helipad, the governor headed to St Paul’s Institute relief camp and later, to Young Learner’s School, Rengkai, where there are about 160 and 170 internally displaced people respectively.

Uikey said she was visiting the camps to console, empathise and extend her support to the affected people, the release stated, adding that she inspected the rooms at the relief centres where affected people are staying, interacted with them and distributed relief materials, including hygiene kits per family, eatables for kids with some cash amount.

The government will provide compensation to the affected people, she said, while also assuring to do everything possible for restoration of peace and the future of the people, the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor made an appeal to the youth of Manipur not to take law in their hands and abstain from unlawful activities, Raj Bhavan added.

The governor also interacted with families of ex-servicemen and CSO leaders at Headquarters 27 Sector, Assam Rrifles located at Tuibong and heard their grievances.

The Kuki Inpi, ITLF, Zomi Council Steering Committee, Zomi Mothers Association (ZMA), Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights submitted a memorandum to the governor.