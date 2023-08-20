इंडियन आवाज़     20 Aug 2023 02:17:55      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt notifies Indian Green Hydrogen Standard under National Green Hydrogen Mission

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Government has notified the Green Hydrogen Standard for India in a significant move for the progress of the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The standard, issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, outlines the emission thresholds that must be met in order for hydrogen produced to be classified as Green, that is from renewable sources. The scope of the definition encompasses both electrolysis-based and biomass-based hydrogen production methods.

After discussions with multiple stakeholders, the Ministry has decided to define Green Hydrogen as having a well-to-gate emission including water treatment, electrolysis, gas purification, drying and compression of hydrogen of not more than 2 kg CO2 equivalent / kg H2. The notification specifies that a detailed methodology for measurement, reporting, monitoring, on-site verification, and certification of green hydrogen and its derivatives shall be specified by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The notification also specifies that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power shall be the Nodal Authority for accreditation of agencies for the monitoring, verification and certification for Green Hydrogen production projects. The notification of the Green Hydrogen Standard brings a lot of clarity to the Green Hydrogen community in India and was widely awaited. With this notification, India becomes one of the first few countries in the world to announce a definition of Green Hydrogen.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wal ...

Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separates from propulsion module

AMN ISRO successfully separated Chandrayaan-3's lander module from the spacecraft's propulsion module toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart