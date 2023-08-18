इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2023 12:11:01      انڈین آواز
Flood fury continues in Punjab

AMN / WEB DESK

The flood fury continued in Punjab today giving no respite to people of about eight districts. In the Gurdaspur district, a small bridge over a drain in Chakksharif – Bhaini Miyan Khan has collapsed and vehicular traffic has been stopped. Similarly, traffic movement is strictly prohibited over Mukerian – Gurdaspur Bridge, and traffic is diverted from Gurdaspur to Dinanagar and Mirthal to Mukerian. Fazilka district administration has also advised people residing near the banks of the Satluj River to shift to safer places.

Army jawans have evacuated more than 600 marooned people in Gurdaspur, Kapurthala, and Ferozpur districts while BSF also rescued nearly 400 individuals including children and women from the marooned villages.

Meanwhile, the ongoing special girdawari process in the flood-affected districts has yet to be completed, for which 15th August was fixed as the deadline. The latest flood fury in several districts has further delayed this process. Till now only a handful of affected people have been compensated and people especially the farmers as well as opposition leaders are criticizing the state government for failing to provide financial assistance well in time.

