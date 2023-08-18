इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2023 12:11:43      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Whole Himachal Pradesh declared a ‘natural calamity affected area’

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / SHIMLA

The Himachal Pradesh government today declared the whole state a ‘natural calamity affected area’ after incessant rains caused large-scale damage. In an official notification, the state government said, the decision was taken as Himachal Pradesh witnessed unprecedented loss of human lives and huge destruction, damage and loss to public and private property during the ongoing monsoon season.

@madhuriadnal

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhkhu emphasized that the state government is actively engaged in relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, providing all possible assistance to the affected individuals.

The Chief Minister said that in recent days, the state has suffered significant losses due to continuous heavy rainfall, cloud bursts, and landslides. The livelihoods of the people have been severely impacted, with disruptions in water supply, power distribution, roads, and other essential resources. Economic activities have also been adversely affected, including agriculture and horticulture.

Image

The communication network has been negatively impacted as well. He stated that over 12,000 homes have been damaged so far, and the loss of valuable lives has reached 330. The financial loss, exceeding 10,000 crore rupees, has led to the declaration of Himachal Pradesh as a Natural Disaster Affected Area.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhkhu emphasized that the state government is actively engaged in relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, providing all possible assistance to the affected individuals. Meanwhile, the Shimla Meteorological Center has issued yellow leart of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state till 23rd august.

The Meteorological Department has expressed concerns about substantial rainfall in the remaining 10 districts of the state, except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. People have been advised to remain cautious during this period, to avoid venturing near rivers and streams, and to steer clear of areas prone to landslides.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

میوات میں جلائی اور توڑی گئی مسجدوں کی مرمت کا کام شروع

مولانا ارشد مدنی کی ہدایت پر متاثرہ علاقوں میں بڑے پیمانے پر ...

صدرجمہوریہ ہند دروپدی مرمو کا، 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر قوم کے نام خطاب

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ملک کے 77 ویں یوم آزادی کے موقع پر آ ...

جمعیۃ علماء کے وفد کا میوات کے تمام متاثرہ علاقوں کا دورہ

پولیس انتظامیہ کے جانب دارانہ رویہ کی وجہ سے بے قصوروں کی گرف ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Govt blocks 66000 ‘fraudulent’ whatsapp and 8 lakh payment wallet accounts

Staff Reporter The Government of India has blocked 66 thousand whatsapp accounts and eight lakh payment wal ...

Lander module of Chandrayaan-3 successfully separates from propulsion module

AMN ISRO successfully separated Chandrayaan-3's lander module from the spacecraft's propulsion module toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart