Whole Himachal Pradesh declared a ‘natural calamity affected area’

AMN / SHIMLA

The Himachal Pradesh government today declared the whole state a ‘natural calamity affected area’ after incessant rains caused large-scale damage. In an official notification, the state government said, the decision was taken as Himachal Pradesh witnessed unprecedented loss of human lives and huge destruction, damage and loss to public and private property during the ongoing monsoon season.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhkhu emphasized that the state government is actively engaged in relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, providing all possible assistance to the affected individuals.

The Chief Minister said that in recent days, the state has suffered significant losses due to continuous heavy rainfall, cloud bursts, and landslides. The livelihoods of the people have been severely impacted, with disruptions in water supply, power distribution, roads, and other essential resources. Economic activities have also been adversely affected, including agriculture and horticulture.

The communication network has been negatively impacted as well. He stated that over 12,000 homes have been damaged so far, and the loss of valuable lives has reached 330. The financial loss, exceeding 10,000 crore rupees, has led to the declaration of Himachal Pradesh as a Natural Disaster Affected Area.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhkhu emphasized that the state government is actively engaged in relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts, providing all possible assistance to the affected individuals. Meanwhile, the Shimla Meteorological Center has issued yellow leart of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state till 23rd august.

The Meteorological Department has expressed concerns about substantial rainfall in the remaining 10 districts of the state, except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. People have been advised to remain cautious during this period, to avoid venturing near rivers and streams, and to steer clear of areas prone to landslides.