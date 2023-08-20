इंडियन आवाज़     20 Aug 2023 02:17:48      انڈین آواز
Government focuses on curbing cyber fraud: IT Minister

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Saturday said the Central Government is open-minded towards suggestions coming from the industry, civil society and stakeholders including the media to bring in further reforms to curb cyber frauds.

The Minister informed this after the conclusion of G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting in Bengaluru. The Minister said that the Central government  is strongly focussing on curbing cyber frauds and other fraudulent activities. Mr. Vaishnaw said, three days back the Central Government launched two more reforms by which every dealer will be verified. In a historic move, he said a groundbreaking consensus on how to effectively shape Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) of the future was reached at the G20 Digital Economy Ministerial Meeting. The Minister said the G20 Ministers also agreed to a G20 Framework for DPIs which consist of various components of DPI as well as suggested principles for development and deployment of DPIs.

