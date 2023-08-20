BJP President JP Nadda & I&B Minister Anurag Thakur visit Himachal Pradesh to assess damages caused by rains

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on 20th August 2023 visited the disaster-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the damages caused by heavy rains. Mr. Nadda first reached Sataun village in Sirmaur where he met the affected families and listened to their plight. After this, he visited the disaster-affected Shiv Bawdi and Krishna Nagar at Summerhill in Shimla. On this occasion, he said that the central government is giving full cooperation and support to Himachal Pradesh to recover from this disaster.



BJP’s National President Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the center government has released an amount of Rs 622 crore so far to the State Disaster Relief Fund including interim relief to the natural calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh.



Apart from this about 2700 crore rupees have also been allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. He mentioned that the Ministry of Home Affairs has also released today an additional amount of 200 crore rupees to SDRF for relief and rehabilitation work in Himachal Pradesh.



He stated that all BJP MPs from the state will contribute their entire MP fund for the state’s disaster relief. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also held a meeting with BJP’s National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur and discussed the extensive damage caused by heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides in various incidents.



He deemed the current relief provisions from the Central Government as inadequate for addressing the significant losses suffered in Himachal Pradesh. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged for a special relief package from the Centre, in view of the geographical conditions of the state and the severity of the disaster.