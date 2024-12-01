Govt focuses on aligning academic education with industrial demand: Ashwini Vaishnav

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav said, the Centre is focusing on aligning academic education with industrial demand to create greater employment opportunities for Indian youth. Addressing the second convocation of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, the country’s first Logistics University in Vadodara, the Minister expressed confidence that the university will be among the top 10 universities in the country within the next five years. He lauded the university’s efforts in creating industry-ready manpower not only in the logistics sector but also in various emerging fields such as semiconductors and town planning. He also announced plans to merge the National High-Speed Rail Training Institute with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya. The Minister advised students to live in the present to secure a better future.

Akashvani correspondent reports that a total of 239 students from various streams were awarded degrees at the convocation.