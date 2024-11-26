TeacherApp to equip educators with future-ready skills for 21st-century classrooms

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the TeacherApp in New Delhi today. The primary aim of the digital platform is to revolutionize education in India by equipping educators with future-ready skills to meet the demands of 21st-century classrooms. On the occasion, the minister said that this app will empower teachers through continuous capacity building, leveraging innovative course content, technology, and community-building features.

Mr. Pradhan emphasized that teachers are the real Karmayogis shaping the future generation. He said the government is focusing on continuous capacity building with the spirit of National Education Policy 2020. The Union Minister further asserted that teachers will play a pivotal role in identifying future opportunities and will ensure the youth-led growth of the nation.