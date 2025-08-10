Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

Indian Women’s Team Storms Into Semis at Asia Rugby U-20 Championship

Aug 10, 2025
Indian Women’s Team Storms Into Semis at Asia Rugby U-20 Championship

The Indian Women’s team stormed into Semi Finals with superb performances converted into victories today in Asia Rugby Under-20 Championship Sevens, being played at Rajgir in Bihar. After defeating Kazakhstan in in their first match the Indian girls thrashed UAE team in the second clash. In the afternoon match with a commanding 31-7 triumph over UAE the team excelled to semi finals.

Captain Bhumika Shukla led from the front with two tries, vice-captain Tanushree Bhosale added one, and Muskan Piploda and Anshu completed the scoring against the Emirates team. The result ensured a semi-final berth before the team’s final pool match of  the day against Hong Kong China.

On the host side the men’s team led by Sumit Kumar Rai, failed to impress with their performances despite having good supports of fans at home ground in Rajgir. The boys team will now face Kazakhstan in the race to finish fifth.

Related Post

SPORTS TOP AWAAZ

Oval Test: India Beats England by 6 Runs to Level Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series 2-2

Aug 4, 2025
SPORTS

Vedika Bhansali wins US Kids World Championship golf 

Aug 4, 2025
SPORTS

India’s Abdulla Aboobacker wins men’s triple jump title at Qosanov Memorial 2025 athletics meet

Aug 4, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

Indian Women’s Team Storms Into Semis at Asia Rugby U-20 Championship

10 August 2025 12:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab Launches ‘Baaj Akh’ Anti-Drone System to Curb Cross-Border Drug Smuggling

10 August 2025 12:32 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

J&K : Two Soldiers killed as Kulgam Anti-Terror Operation Enters Day 9

10 August 2025 12:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

EC Tells Rahul Gandhi to Sign Declaration or Apologise over ‘Vote Theft’ Remark

10 August 2025 12:21 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!