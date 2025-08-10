Indian Women’s Team Storms Into Semis at Asia Rugby U-20 Championship

The Indian Women’s team stormed into Semi Finals with superb performances converted into victories today in Asia Rugby Under-20 Championship Sevens, being played at Rajgir in Bihar. After defeating Kazakhstan in in their first match the Indian girls thrashed UAE team in the second clash. In the afternoon match with a commanding 31-7 triumph over UAE the team excelled to semi finals.

Captain Bhumika Shukla led from the front with two tries, vice-captain Tanushree Bhosale added one, and Muskan Piploda and Anshu completed the scoring against the Emirates team. The result ensured a semi-final berth before the team’s final pool match of the day against Hong Kong China.

On the host side the men’s team led by Sumit Kumar Rai, failed to impress with their performances despite having good supports of fans at home ground in Rajgir. The boys team will now face Kazakhstan in the race to finish fifth.