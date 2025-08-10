Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Aug 10, 2025
‘Sundays on Cycle’ helped turn ‘Fit India’ movement into big movement in country: Mansukh Mandaviya

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative has helped turn the ‘Fit India’ movement into a big movement in the country. The Minister said this while participating in the ‘Sundays on cycle Fit India’ event in the national capital. He highlighted that, so far, Panchayat representatives in more than 50 thousand villages across the country have spread the message of Fit India by participating in the event. He pointed out that this has connected villages with the movement.

