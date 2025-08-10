‘Sundays on Cycle’ helped turn ‘Fit India’ movement into big movement

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the ‘Sundays on Cycle’ initiative has helped turn the ‘Fit India’ movement into a big movement in the country. The Minister said this while participating in the ‘Sundays on cycle Fit India’ event in the national capital. He highlighted that, so far, Panchayat representatives in more than 50 thousand villages across the country have spread the message of Fit India by participating in the event. He pointed out that this has connected villages with the movement.

Post navigation