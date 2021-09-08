Govt approves procurement of 56 transport aircraft for IAF

By A Akhter

Union Cabinet today approved the procurement of 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for Indian Air Force. Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday approved the procurement from M/s Airbus Defence and Space S.A., Spain for the Indian Air Force.

C-295MW aircraft is a transport aircraft of 5 to 10 Tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the ageing Avro aircraft of IAF. The aircraft has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para dropping of troops and cargo.

Sixteen aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months of signing of the contract and forty aircraft will be manufactured in India by TATA Consortium within ten years of signing of the contract. This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. All fifty-six aircraft will be installed with indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite. The project will give a boost to aerospace ecosystem in India wherein several MSMEs spread over the country will be involved in manufacturing of parts of the aircraft.

The programme will provide major boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ of the Government as it offers a unique opportunity for the Indian Private Sector to enter into technology-intensive and highly competitive aviation Industry. The project will augment domestic aviation manufacturing resulting in reduced import dependence and expected increase in exports.