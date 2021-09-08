Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Assam: Many feared dead as two ferries collide at Nematighat

Rescue operation is on following the capsize of a boat in the Brahmaputra near Nimati Ghat in Jorhat district, Assam.

AMN / Guwahati / NEW DELHI

Many people are feared dead after two ferries collided in the river Brahmaputra at Nematighat. CEO of the state disaster management authority G D Tripathi said that the mishap occurred following a head-on collision between a ferry and a machine boat. He said, Jorhat and Majuli district administrations are carrying out rescue operations with the help of NDRF and SDRF.

Mr. Tripathi said that there were 120 passengers while over 100 people have been rescued so far. He said, one person died in Jorhat medical college while 15 people are still suspected to be missing. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed Sports Minister Bimal Borah to visit the site immediately. Mr. Sarma will visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow. Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed anguish over the incident.

President Ram Nath Kovind said, he is deeply pained to hear about the loss of lives in a boat accident in Jorhat, Assam. In a tweet, Mr. Kovind said his thoughts go out to the victims, survivors and their families. He said rescue and relief efforts are on to save as many lives as possible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed sadness at the boat accident in Assam. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said, all possible efforts are being made to rescue the passengers. In a tweet, Hom Minister said he spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state administration is doing everything possible to rescue the people. He said, Centre is continuously monitoring the situation and has assured full support from the central government.

