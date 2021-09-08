Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s father arrested
Around 300 unaccompanied Afghan children evacuated from Kabul: UNICEF
Taliban form interim government; Mohammad Hasan Akhund to be PM, Baradar dy PM
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Sep 2021 05:07:17      انڈین آواز

Rajnath Singh approves delegation of Financial powers to Armed Forces for Revenue Procurement

Leave a comment
Published On: By

NEWS DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved delegation of Financial powers to Armed Forces for Revenue Procurement.

The primary focus of the enhanced delegation of financial powers is to empower Field Commanders and below to procure equipment and war-like stores in a speedy manner for urgent operational necessities and meeting essential sustenance requirements.

A general enhancement of up to two times has been approved for the Competent Financial Authorities. Delegated Financial Powers of Vice Chiefs of the Services have been increased by 10 per cent, subject to an overall ceiling of 500 crore rupees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Feeling of winning a Paralympic medal is slowly sinking in Archer Harvinder Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Archer Harvinder Singh is still in a daze because the feeling that he is now a Paralympic ...

Top professional golfers for Rs 50 lakh prize money PGTI Players Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Top professionals including Olympian Udayan Mane, defending champion Akshay Sharma, Rashi ...

US Open: Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev advance to men’s quarter-finals

In US Open Tennis Tournament, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev have advanced to the men’s quarter-finals. ...

خبرنامہ

طالبان نے نئی افغان حکومت کے قیام کا اعلان کر دیا, محمد حسن اخوند وزیراعظم ہونگے

NEWS DESK افغانستان میں طالبان نے نئی ملکی حکومت کے قیام کا اعل ...

ملا برادر نئی افغانستان حکومت کی قیادت کریں گے

طالبان ذرائع کا کہنا ہے کہ طالبان کے شریک بانی ملا برادر نئی ...

داعش کو کابل حملوں کی بھاری قیمت چکانا پڑے گی، صدر بائیڈن

صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکا کابل میں خود کش حملوں کے باو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz