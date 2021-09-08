Rajnath Singh approves delegation of Financial powers to Armed Forces for Revenue Procurement

NEWS DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved delegation of Financial powers to Armed Forces for Revenue Procurement.

The primary focus of the enhanced delegation of financial powers is to empower Field Commanders and below to procure equipment and war-like stores in a speedy manner for urgent operational necessities and meeting essential sustenance requirements.

A general enhancement of up to two times has been approved for the Competent Financial Authorities. Delegated Financial Powers of Vice Chiefs of the Services have been increased by 10 per cent, subject to an overall ceiling of 500 crore rupees.