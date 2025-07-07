Final Trade July 7: Markets End Flat Amid US Tariff Concerns; FMCG Stocks Lead Gains

The BSE Sensex closed marginally higher at 83,442.50, up just 9.61 points or 0.01%, while the NSE Nifty50 settled steady at 25,461.30.

Indian equity benchmarks ended a range-bound trading session on a flat note on Monday, as investor caution grew following remarks by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. He warned that tariffs would be imposed starting August 1 on countries yet to finalize trade agreements with the Trump administration, adding to global market uncertainties.

The BSE Sensex closed marginally higher at 83,442.50, up just 9.61 points or 0.01%, while the NSE Nifty50 settled steady at 25,461.30.

However, the broader market indices showed signs of weakness. The NSE MidCap 100 index slipped 0.27%, and the NSE SmallCap 100 index declined 0.44%, reflecting selective selling pressure.

Sector-wise, the Nifty FMCG index was the standout performer, rising 1.68%. Gains were led by major consumer staples stocks including Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Emami, Britannia, and Varun Beverages. The Nifty Oil & Gas and Nifty Energy indices also closed in positive territory.

Conversely, sectors such as IT, Metals, Banking, Automobiles, Consumer Durables, and Pharmaceuticals saw declines. Leading the losses were Bharat Electronics, Tech Mahindra, Ultratech Cement, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys, Eternal Industries, and SBI, which dropped as much as 2.4%.

On the upside, heavyweight stocks like Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Trent, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, ITC, and Adani Ports advanced by up to 3%, helping to cap broader market losses.

Meanwhile, market volatility, as measured by the India VIX, edged higher by 1.99% to close at 12.56 points, signaling elevated investor uncertainty amid the tariff-related concerns.

Overall, markets remained cautious as investors weighed global trade developments against domestic sectoral trends.