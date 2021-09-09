Chinese President appoints new commander General Wang Haijiang for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Govt allows induction of women into National Defence Academy

FILE PHOTO

AMN
The Central government today informed the Supreme Court that it has taken decision to allow induction of women into National Defence Academy (NDA). The Government said the decision was taken in consultation with Armed Forces. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the Apex Court of the decision. The Court proceeded to record the same and posted the case for further hearing on September 22.

The Top Court on 18 of last month ruled that women be allowed to face the NDA entrance exam for gaining commission as officers in defence services. With this, not only have the doors been thrown open for women to gain permanent commission in the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy, the decision has long-term ramifications regarding the future of women in the armed forces.

