Golf: Thangaraja storms into halfway lead with a superb 63 at TATA Steel Championship

HSB / Jamshedpur

Sri Lankan N Thangaraja shot a superb nine-under-63 to storm into the halfway lead at the season-ending TATA Steel Tour Championship at the Golmuri Golf Course here on Friday. The 38-year-old from Colombo enjoys a one-shot lead at 15-under-129 at the Rs. 1.5 crore event..

Gaganjeet Bhullar and SSP Chawrasia produced scores of 64 and 67 respectively to take a share of second place at 14-under-130 along with Kolkata’s Shankar Das (66).

N Thangaraja (66-63), lying tied ninth and four off the lead after round one, was in fine ball-striking form and hit his 3-wood tee shots with precision to go error-free on a relatively windier day which also saw the sun emerge for the first time this week.

Thangaraja, a three-time winner on the PGTI, was off to a blazing start as he claimed birdies on the first four holes with all his putts being within three feet. Thereafter, he came up with a splendid approach from 230 yards on the par-5 ninth that set up a four-feet eagle conversion.

His ascent up the leaderboard continued on the back-nine as he landed it within three feet on the 12th, 14th and 18th to pick up three more birdies.

The Sri Lankan , currently in 17th place on the PGTI Rankings thanks to his four top-10s this season, said, “I was exceptional with the 3-wood today as I’ve been this whole season. It is my biggest strength as of now. I’m hardly using the driver on the tee. I had a lot of control with the 3-wood today and that helped me score well.

“I last won in March 2018 so I’m eager to end the long winless streak. I’m also not totally satisfied with my performance this season especially compared to last year when I finished 10th in the PGTI Order of Merit. I now have a chance to salvage my season with a good outing here in Jamshedpur.”

Gaganjeet Bhullar (66-64), who like Thanga, was also in tied ninth and four off the lead after round one, came up with a classy eight-under-64 on day two to rise to tied second. The Kapurthala-based Bhullar, a winner of 10 international titles, made an early eagle from 40 feet on the third to set the tone for the rest of his round.

Playing in Jamshedpur after 12 years, Bhullar recovered well from the bunker to collect a birdie on the fourth. He then used his wedges well to make birdies on the ninth, 11th and 15th before closing the day with a flourish by adding two more birdies on the 17th and 18th.

“Today the eagle at the start gave me a lot of momentum and confidence. Thereafter, it was smooth sailing since I hit almost all fairways and gave myself a lot of birdie opportunities. My goal was to keep the ball in play and try to attack all flags and I executed that plan well today. I expect to continue in the same manner over the next two days. he said adding “The layout at Golmuri has changed a lot since I last played here. The course has become tougher and demands more accuracy off the tee.”

Shankar Das (64-66), who moved up one spot to tied second as a result of his 66 in round two, has been bogey-free so far in 36 holes. The former PGTI Order of Merit champion has got his rhythm back with the driver and thus made four birdies and a closing eagle from 15 feet on the 18th.