FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Jan 2020 09:04:40      انڈین آواز
Ad

Focus is to win a medal in Olympics: Archery gold medallist Himani Malik

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HSB/ New Delhi
South Asian Championship gold medallist archer Himani Malik expressed that her main focus is to participate in the Tokyo Olympics and win a medal for the country.

The 18-year-old, who hails from Hisar, said that the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games will serve as good preparation for the Indian archery Olympic team trials this month. The Khelo India Youth Games will be held from 10 to 22 January in Guwahati.

“My immediate goal is to book a spot in the Indian Olympic archery team. The trials will be held on 17 and 18 January. The third Khelo India Youth Games will serve as good preparation for the trials. Unfortunately, I couldn’t win a medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics. My main focus is to participate in the Tokyo Olympics and win a medal,” said Malik.

Malik added that the Khelo India Youth Games will motivate many youngsters to take up sports.”When the youngsters watch the various athletes take part in tournaments such as the Khelo India Youth Games, they will get inspired to take up sports. The Khelo India Youth Games is a huge motivation for the youth of this country,” .

The Haryana athlete said that the environment at the Khelo India Youth Games is terrific.”The environment at the Khelo India Youth Games was very good. The competition was also quite high. The ground management in both the editions (New Delhi and Pune) of the Games was great,” .

The 18-year-old archer, who had a great South Asian Championship in 2018, has been a silver medallist at the senior nationals in 2017 as well.

“I won two golds (individual recurve events), silver in women’s team event and another silver in mixed team event at the South Asian Championships in 2018. I won silver at the senior nationals in 2017 as well,” she added .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Payas Jain, Vanshika Bhargava finals at 65th National School Games Table Tennis Championships

HSB/ Vadodara Title favourites Delhi paddlers Payas Jain and Vanshika Bhargava registered contrasting victori ...

Golf; Diksha Dagar to open 2020 season at first leg of Hero WPG Tour

HSB/ Pune Diksha Dagar, who had a brilliant 2019 season, has chosen the first leg of the Hero Women’s Pro To ...

Football ISL Preview: Goa look to get back on track against NorthEast

HSB/ Goa will look to put their minor blip behind as they take on NorthEast United in a Hero Indian Super ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!