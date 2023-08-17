इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 12:57:50      انڈین آواز
Eminent scientist & former DRDO Chairman Dr. V.S. Arunachalam passes away

AMN

Former DRDO chief V S Arunachalam, known for his contributions to engineering science and technology, has passed away at the age of 87.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief on the passing away of eminent scientist and former DRDO Chairman Dr. V.S. Arunachalam. In a message, Mr Modi said, Dr. Arunachalam’s passing away leaves a major void in the scientific community and the strategic world. 

The Prime Minister said Dr. V.S. Arunachalam was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India’s security capabilities. Mr Modi expressed condolences to his family and well-wishers. Dr. Arunachalam passed away in California USA yesterday at the age of 87. He also served as Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister. He was awarded Padma Bhushan in 1986 and Padma Vibhushan in 1990. 

