Rahul Gandhi criticizes renaming of Nehru Museum, says Nehru is known for his work, not just his name

AMN

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized renaming of Nehru Museum as Prime Minister’s Museum, says Nehru is known for his work, not just his name.

Rahul Gandhi’s comment comes only a day after a BJP-Congress verbal clash on the issue. Congress implied “N to P” change represented BJP’s pettiness, countered by BJP as mere lamenting.

“Nehru Ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai, unka naam nahi,” Rahul Gandhi said at airport on his way to Ladakh.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has been officially renamed as the Prime Minister’s Museum and Library Society from August 14.

The Culture Ministry release said that the Museum is a seamless blend that begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, “now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru”.

“Housed in a new building the museum then goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country. It recognizes all the Prime Ministers, thereby democratizing the institutional memory,” the release had said.

‘Destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy’
Several opposition leaders vehemently protested against the act. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, took to Twitter on Wednesday saying, “Mr Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest-serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy. “

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “You could have continued calling it the Nehru Memorial Prime Ministers Museum and Library”

“He (Modi) has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve,” .

The BJP, meanwhile, asserted that with the move, focus is shifting on all prime ministers moving away from Nehru. Earlier, no other PM got any space.

