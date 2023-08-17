BJP prepares strategy for upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, MP, Rajasthan…

Staff Reporter

BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting (CEM) was held in New Delhi yesterday to discuss the poll strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the meeting. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party president JP Nadda were among those who attended the meeting.

BJP leadership discussed the names of candidates for the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Senior BJP leader Om Mathur is the election-in charge of Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has appointed Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the Convenor of its election management committee for the State Assembly polls. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is the election-in charge of the State.