इंडियन आवाज़     17 Aug 2023 12:45:12      انڈین آواز
Online nominations for Padma Awards 2024 to be open till 15th September

Published On:

The online nominations for the Padma Awards 2024 will be open till the 15th of September this year. The nomination began on the 1st of May this year. The Home Ministry said the nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards will be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal. The award will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day next year.
 
The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year. The award seeks to recognize work of distinction and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade, and Industry. The Ministry said all persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards.

