ED once again summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate has once again summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. The central probe agency has asked him to appear before it on March 4.

This is the eighth summons issued to him in the money laundering case. Mr. Kejriwal previously skipped the seventh summons on Monday, stating he would only appear before the Enforcement Directorate if ordered by the court to do so. The ED recently filed a complaint before a Delhi court against Mr Kejriwal for repeatedly skipping summonses over the past few months. A Delhi court then directed the Chief Minister to appear before the court on March 16.