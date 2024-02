Justice AM Khanwilkar will be the new Lokpal of the country. President Droupadi Murmu appointed him along with six members. Justice Lingappa Narayana Swamy, Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi will be the Judicial Members of the Lokpal. The others members of Lokpal are Sushil Chandra, Pankaj Kumar and Ajay Tirkey.