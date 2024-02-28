इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2024 07:59:53      انڈین آواز
CBI Summons Akhilesh Yadav as witness 'illegal mining' case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav as witness on Thursday 29 February, in Uttar Pradesh illegal mining case. The case pertains to the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of e-tendering process. The Allahabad High Court had ordered the probe.

CBI issued the notice under Section 160 of CrPC, asking Akhilesh Yadav to appear before the federal agency on Thursday for questioning in Delhi. The section allows a police officer to summon witnesses in a probe.

It is alleged that public servants allowed illegal mining during 2012-16, when Akhilesh Yadav was chief minister, and illegally renewed licences despite a ban by the National Green Tribunal on mining.

It is alleged that the officers allowed theft of minerals, extorted money from lease-holders and drivers.

The CBI had filed seven preliminary enquiries in 2016 on the directions of the Allahabad High Court to probe the case of illegal mining of minor minerals. The agency had alleged that the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s office had cleared 13 projects in a single day, officials said.

They had said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, who also held the mining portfolio for sometime, had cleared 14 leases, of which 13 were cleared on February 17, 2013, in violation of e-tendering process.

Akhilesh Yadav, who was the chief minister of the state between 2012 and 2017, held the mining portfolio during 2012-13 apparently bringing his role under scanner, according to the FIR.

Other people were allowed to excavate minor minerals illegally, commit theft of the minor minerals and extort money from the leaseholders as well as from the drivers of the vehicles transporting minor minerals, the CBI FIR alleged.

Meanwhile Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand denied Akhilesh Yadav receiving any official summons. He said, “We have found via media that CBI has summoned Akhilesh Yadav for testimony, but Akhilesh Yadav has not received any such information or notice. Once any such notice is received, Samajwadi Party will take legal consultation.”

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday came out hard against the BJP accusing the party of being nervous of the INDIA bloc and breaking other parties. Yadav has vowed action against rebel MLAs who cross voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday.

