Dr. Jitendra Singh: India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of PM Modi

Published On:

Science and Technology Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that India’s space economy is on the rise under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the launch event of the Capacity Building Programme on Geospatial Technology and Applications in New Delhi, the Minister said that due to the opening up of the space sector and the emergence of space startups, India’s space economy could skyrocket to 100 billion dollars in the years to come.

Dr Jitendra said that the last ten years have been a watershed period in the scientific transformation in India’s journey since Independence. He further highlighted that the geospatial technology is being widely used in PM Gati Shakti infrastructure development programmes and SVAMTVA land mapping. The Minister added that space technology is gradually becoming a component of India’s overall economy.

Calling for synergy between research, academia, startup and industry, Dr Jitendra Singh said ISRO, being a pivotal agency, has come forward to take this initiative. He added that the capacity building programme on geospatial technology and its applications will raise awareness and help motivate the youth to make wider use of it.

The Minister further said that the youth of today will see Bharat through the Amritkaal as envisioned by the Prime Minister for India@2047, and celebrate the nation’s grand entry into Swarnimkaal.

The event was organized jointly by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Capacity Building Commission (CBC) through video conferencing. Senior officials from various government departments including the Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, S. Somanath and CBC Chairman Adil Zainulbhai attended the event.

