28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world’s first agreement on artificial intelligence (AI) safety at a meeting in the United Kingdom. The agreement pledges to work together to assess the risks associated with artificial intelligence. A two-day ‘AI Safety Summit 2023’ began at United Kingdom’s World War II code-breaking centre in Bletchley Park yesterday. In a statement, the UK government said, the agreement will be known as the Bletchley Declaration.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the declaration is a landmark achievement that sees the world’s greatest AI powers agree on the urgency behind understanding the risks of the technology which will help in ensuring the long-term future of our children and grandchildren.

Addressing the gathering at world’s first global summit on Artificial Intelligence, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, India looks at AI with a prism of openness, safety, trust and accountability. 

